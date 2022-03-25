Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $281.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.83.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.