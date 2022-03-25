Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 31,800.0% in March

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 31,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,567. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
