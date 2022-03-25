Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 32,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 68,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.