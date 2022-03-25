Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,360,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

