iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.66) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 160 ($2.11) on Thursday. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a market cap of £175.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

