IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 369,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

