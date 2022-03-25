iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

