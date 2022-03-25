iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,229 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.