iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMV. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 96,945 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

