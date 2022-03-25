iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

