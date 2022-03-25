iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,481. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.