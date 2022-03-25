iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,571,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000.

