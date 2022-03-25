iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 750.3% from the February 28th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
