iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 750.3% from the February 28th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

