iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 30th

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.56. 26,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,968. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period.

