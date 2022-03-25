iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$57.78 and a 12-month high of C$70.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.31.

