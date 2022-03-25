iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after purchasing an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,462,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,960,000.

EWY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 287,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,440. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

