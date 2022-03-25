iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.89. 120,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.