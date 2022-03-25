iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.54. 883,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.