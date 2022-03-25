iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.