iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $76.26. 2,326,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

