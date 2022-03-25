IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,691 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,366 shares of company stock worth $953,200 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

