J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.61. 87,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

