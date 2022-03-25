J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,072. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
