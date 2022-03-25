J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.73 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.27. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,407. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $166.22 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.