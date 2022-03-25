J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 863.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

ARKW traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $84.46. 131,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,163. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81.

