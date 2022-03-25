J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 80,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

