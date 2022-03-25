J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.