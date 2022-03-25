J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,845. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

