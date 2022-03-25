J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. 128,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,868. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

