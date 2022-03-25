J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 572,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

