J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,719 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The company has a market capitalization of $360.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

