Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is well-positioned to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, mobility, industrial and semi cap, and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s electric vehicle business continues to outperform despite global supply chain issues. However, Jabil is expected to suffer from supply-chain issues, at least in fiscal 2022. It is exposed to significant customer concentration risk. The company’s efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Jabil’s strong partners, comprising Apple, HP and Amazon, aid prospects.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

