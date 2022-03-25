Jacobs & Co. CA Has $54.68 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

