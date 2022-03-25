Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 5.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 772,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).
The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.56.
About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.