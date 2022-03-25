Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 5.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 772,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.56.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

