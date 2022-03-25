Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 9.3%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 15,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 16,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$19.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39.
About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)
