Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 9.3%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 15,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 16,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$19.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39.

Get Jazz Resources alerts:

About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.