JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.2%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.91. 13,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,546,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

