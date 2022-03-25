Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.50.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.