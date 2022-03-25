Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hugo Boss AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hugo Boss in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

