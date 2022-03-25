JMP Securities Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $23.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.
KREF stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.