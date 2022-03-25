JMP Securities Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $23.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

KREF stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 705,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

