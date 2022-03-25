JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading 6.3% Higher

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.83. 4,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $535.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
