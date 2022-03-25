JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading 6.3% Higher

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.83. 4,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $535.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

