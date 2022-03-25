Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

