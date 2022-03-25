Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Busey Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $176.54. 14,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a market cap of $464.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.