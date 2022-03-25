JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.96. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

