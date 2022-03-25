JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 285

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.20.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.