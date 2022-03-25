JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTDPY. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 832 ($10.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,024. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

