JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.”

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

JPM stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.