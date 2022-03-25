JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Persimmon (LON:PSN) Target Price to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,136 ($28.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,373.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,608.74.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

