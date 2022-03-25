JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $386.33 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $386.33 million and $175.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

