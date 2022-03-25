Karat Packaging Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of KRT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 97.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

