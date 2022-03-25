Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.